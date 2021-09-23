FREE ADMISSION: Fort Bend County Fair is back with the “Tradition Returns” parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The “Tradition Returns” parade is back to kick off the 85th Annual Fort Bend County Fair. The traditional day, known as “Fair Day”, is happening Friday, September 25th, 2021 at 9 a.m. The parade route will start at the Historic Court House, 401 Jackson Street, in Richmond and will proceed west down Highway 90A to Jennetta Street in Rosenberg. The cities of Richmond and Rosenburg will be participating in this year’s parade, which features over 160 entries such as floats, horses, marching bands, antique cars, and much more. Mayor Becky Haas of Richmond and Mayor Kevin Raines of Rosenberg both say they’re excited to be carrying on the tradition that has meant so much to Fort Bend County.

We look forward to the Parade going through Richmond and Rosenberg, and giving back to the community. It is going to be special.” Terri Vela, City of Richmond’s City Manager

The parade committee says safety measures will be in place to help mitigate COVID concerns. To observe the Fort Bend County Fair Day, the City of Richmond and the City of Rosenburg says it’s offices will be closed.

Sneak a peek for free tonight. Free gate admission – gates open at 6pm. ***REMINDER***ON opening day Friday, Sept 24 -gates open at 10a. From 10a -6pm kids have FREE gate admission. Have fun- its been too long! #fbcfair #fbcf #fortbendcountyfair #fairtime #fairdays #fairszn🎡 pic.twitter.com/7lBYmgspa7 — Fort Bend CountyFair (@fbcfair) September 23, 2021

On September 23rd, 2021 starting at 6 p.m., the Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo is offering a sneak peek with free admission. Opening day is Friday, September 24th, 2021 at 10 a.m. and admission for kids will be free until 6 p.m. The Fort Bend County Fair includes a carnival, livestock show, rodeo, BBQ cook-off and a line up of live entertainment. For more on tickets, hours, and general information visit fortbendcountyfair.com.