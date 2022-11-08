HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Zoo is honoring the men and women who have served and sacrificed for our country, with Free admission for Veterans Day. On Friday, Nov. 11, veterans will get a free ticket to the Zoo, with proof of service.

Online reservations are required, and an electronic ticket will be delivered via email. The Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with last entry at 3 p.m.

Houston Zoo

The Houston Zoo already celebrates U.S. veterans and active military all year long by offering 50% off general admission tickets for up to five guests, with proof of service. Online reservations are required for all discounted tickets.

A reminder, there is something for everyone at the Houston Zoo. Guests can stroll through the Kathrine G. McGovern Texas Wetlands exhibit to see an American alligator or to learn more about how two national emblems were rescued and now call the Houston Zoo home. By visiting the Houston Zoo, guests are contributing to wildlife-saving efforts ensuring that animals, like the United States national symbol the bald eagle, are protected. A portion of each Zoo admission and membership goes toward protecting animals in the wild.

Houston Zoo

If you are serving or have served our nation, the Houston Zoo thanks you for your service. For more information or to make a reservation, go to houstonzoo.org.