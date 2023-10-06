HOUSTON (KIAH) — Poder Hispano is a 501 (c)3 that focuses on cultural preservation and community engagement through this annual Hispanic Heritage Month event.

Attendees can expect to experience an immersive mix of cultures throughout Latin America through the arts, music and the opportunity to support Local Latin Vendors. Founder of Poder Hispano, Carolina Arenas says that festival also highlights local businesses that incorporated their heritage into their business to share with the world.

The event will take place:

When: Saturday , October, 7

Time: 12 p.m- 4 p.m

Where: M-K-T Heights- 600 N Shepherd Drive

Cost: FREE

For more information, visit the Poder Hispano website here.