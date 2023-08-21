HOUSTON (CW39) – Workforce Solutions, a program of the Houston-Galveston Area Council, will host a FREE Career Exploration Family Night in collaboration with the Children’s Museum

Houston and JobsYall.com. Children, teens, and adults of all ages will have the opportunity to explore careers through engaging activities, hands-on exhibits, and interactive displays, curated to captivate the imagination of all attendees.

Children’s Museum Houston – 1500 Binz St., Houston 77004

What to expect?

• Learn about various career fields.

• Talk with employers.

• Enjoy a game of career bingo.

• Win prizes and raffles.

• Explore Kidtropolis.

• Receive a free backpack.

• Get your free back-to-school vaccinations.

• Create a career vision board with Workforce Solutions’ career/education

specialists.

Who Should Come: Children, teens, and adults of all ages.