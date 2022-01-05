HOUSTON (KIAH) –  The Houston Health Department is adding dozens more, free covid-19 testing sites and as positive case numbers continue to soar.  The HHD says the vaccination and testing sites will not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.

The following is a list of the fixed vaccinated sites for the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines:
  • Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

  • Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.

Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

  • La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.

Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

  • Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.

Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

  • Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.

Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

  • Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.

Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

  • Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

  • Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.

Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

  • PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Blvd.

Mondays-Saturdays: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

The following are pop-up vaccination sites:
  • IDEA Spears, 2010 Spears Rd., 77067

January 5, 2022: 5-7 p.m.

  • Forest Lawn Missionary Baptist, 8101 Wileyvale Rd., 77016 

January 6, 2022: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

  • Clemente Martinez Elementary School, 901 Hays St., 77009 

January 6, 2022: 2-5 p.m.

  • Fondren Middle School, 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd., 77096

January 7, 2022: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

  • Whittier Elementary School, 10511 La Crosse St., 77029

January 8, 2022: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

  • Crespo Elementary School, 7500 Office City Dr., 77012

January 8, 2022: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

  • Piney Point Elementary School, 8921 Pagewood Ln., 77063

January 8, 2022: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

  • Mandarin Immersion Magnet School, 5445 W. Alabama St., 77056

January 8, 2022: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

  • Barrick Elementary School, 12001 Winfrey Ln., 77076

January 8, 2022: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

  • Bonner Elementary School, 8100 Elrod St., 77017 

January 8, 2022: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

  • Patterson Elementary School, 5302 Allendale Rd., 77017

January 8, 2022: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Walk ins only

  • McGowen Elementary School, 6820 Homestead Rd., 77028 

January 8, 2022: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Walk ins only

  • Sunny Flea Market, 8705 Airline Dr., 77037 

January 9, 2022: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Houston Health Department is also offering free in-home Covid-19 testing for older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans.  To qualify please call 832-393-4301.