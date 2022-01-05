The vaccination and testing sites will not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Houston Health Department is adding dozens more, free covid-19 testing sites and as positive case numbers continue to soar. The HHD says the vaccination and testing sites will not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.

The following is a list of the fixed vaccinated sites for the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines:

Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.

Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.

Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.

Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.

Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.

Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.

Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Blvd.

Mondays-Saturdays: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

The following are pop-up vaccination sites:

IDEA Spears, 2010 Spears Rd., 77067

January 5, 2022: 5-7 p.m.

Forest Lawn Missionary Baptist, 8101 Wileyvale Rd., 77016

January 6, 2022: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Clemente Martinez Elementary School, 901 Hays St., 77009

January 6, 2022: 2-5 p.m.

Fondren Middle School, 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd., 77096

January 7, 2022: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Whittier Elementary School, 10511 La Crosse St., 77029

January 8, 2022: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Crespo Elementary School, 7500 Office City Dr., 77012

January 8, 2022: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Piney Point Elementary School, 8921 Pagewood Ln., 77063

January 8, 2022: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Mandarin Immersion Magnet School, 5445 W. Alabama St., 77056

January 8, 2022: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Barrick Elementary School, 12001 Winfrey Ln., 77076

January 8, 2022: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Bonner Elementary School, 8100 Elrod St., 77017

January 8, 2022: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Patterson Elementary School, 5302 Allendale Rd., 77017

January 8, 2022: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Walk ins only

McGowen Elementary School, 6820 Homestead Rd., 77028

January 8, 2022: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Walk ins only

Sunny Flea Market, 8705 Airline Dr., 77037

January 9, 2022: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.





The Houston Health Department's Harris County Area Agency on Aging (AAA) has vaccinated over a thousand Houstonians in their own homes. In-home COVID-19 testing is also offered for an added layer of protection. Find out if you or a loved one is eligible: https://t.co/kpcy9CLjnS pic.twitter.com/ttpMgiUi0a — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) January 4, 2022

The Houston Health Department is also offering free in-home Covid-19 testing for older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans. To qualify please call 832-393-4301.