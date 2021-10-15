Free Event to help local charities

HOUSTON (KIAH) For 13 year’s, it’s an event that’s been a staple in the Spring Branch North area community, and it’s back one again. The 13th Annual Charity Bazaar, hosted by John Knox Presbyterian Church, has raised funds for numerous organizations in need. This weekend, it’s doing it again!

On Saturday, October 16, from 10am to 4pm, you can enjoy all the fun and excitement at 2525 Gessner Road. This is a FREE EVENT! There are numerous booths, a silent auction, food trucks, events for kids and some great shopping! This year’s 2021 recipients of the Charity Bazaar include:

RaiseUP Families– Since 1994, “RaiseUp Families” has made the goal of uninterrupted education in a child’s learning, by focusing on of its mission to strengthen families, especially who are struggling to keep a roof over their heads, or even facing the possibility of homelessness because of unexpected circumstances.

Kids’ Meals- Houston-Since 2006, Kids’ Meals has been making and delivering free, healthy meals directly to the homes of hungry children. Since inception, they have given more than 8.5 million free meals to food insecure children in 43 Houston-area zip codes.

The Hub Houston -The HUB Houston is a relationship-centered educational program serving teenagers and young adults with neurological differences.

John Knox Charity Bazaar