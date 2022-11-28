Also, due to the Boil Water Order in Houston, there will be a Free Water Distribution taking place

HOUSTON (KIAH) — With the holidays in full swing, more and more people are gathering together. Especially indoors. It also means more than love may be spread this holiday season. Colds and the flu can spread too.

That’s why representatives are doing what they can to help. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is hosting a free Flu vaccination clinic on Monday, Nov. 28, at Holman Street Baptist Church in Houston’s Third Ward.

Partnering with the Bee Busy Wellness Center, the goal is to get as many people vaccinated for the flu, to avoid more people from getting sick.

Also, due to the boil water order in Houston, there will be a free water distribution taking place for those who get their flu shot.

The Bee Busy Wellness Center is a federally qualified health clinic. And with the flu season in full swing and expected to be very contagious this year and spread fast, the time to get a flu shot is now.