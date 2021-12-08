Second Servings Houston and Whole Foods Market will distribute food to the first 600 families

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston area families in need will be able to enjoy free food thanks to Whole Foods Market stores and Second Servings of Houston. They’re hosting a free drive-thru food distribution on Dec. 9th from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Bethel Heavenly Hands at Bethel Family Church, located on 12660 Sandpiper Dr. in Houston. Organizers say no pre-registration is required but they only have enough supplies to feed 600 families.

We’re thrilled to team up with Second Servings this holiday season to provide nutritious food to Houston families in need. Recipients can make holiday dishes like cornbread stuffing, green beans and more with provided produce, pantry items and recipes.”

Lauren Talley, Southwest Regional Marketing Specialist at Whole Foods Market

The holiday-themed distribution includes the following:

2 chef-prepared frozen dinner boxes (each with 8 servings)

10lb. bag of fresh vegetables

Whole Foods Market chicken broth, olive oil, cornbread mix, slivered almonds & assorted spices in a reusable grocery bag.

Holiday-themed recipe cards featuring the given ingredients

Second Servings of Houston says this is the 3rd year its’ partnered with Whole Foods Market to distribute free food to families in need. To find out more information on Second Servings of Houston, visit their website.