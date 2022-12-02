HOUSTON (KIAH) If you have a pet, you know they are truly part of your family. And if you plan on adopting one, you will get that feeling too! You also learn, you’ll do anything for them. But having a pet can also be expensive.

That’s why one local organization is partnering with the City of Houston, to help to spay and neuter your pet and help control the Homeless pet population, at the same time.

Houston PetSet is joining forces with the city, to provide free Spay & Neuter surgery to pets of Houston city residents. Beginning December 1st and continuing through March, 2023, Houston PetSet will offer this service free of charge thanks to city funding.

Houston PetSet, has been working for years to end Houston’s homeless animal crisis. Residents will be able to schedule their appointments online by visiting https://www.houstonpetset.org/programs/spayneuter/ and pre-registering their pets. Included with each free appointment is spay or neuter surgery, core vaccinations, and a Home Again microchip with free lifetime registration, a package valued at $200.

“Houston PetSet is so excited to be able to provide services that reduce the number of homeless pets in our city,” said Houston PetSet Co-President Tama Lundquist. “We know that spaying and neutering is the most important thing we can do to prevent unplanned litters. Working in collaboration with the City of Houston helps us alleviate the suffering of unwanted pets and keeps the quality of life higher for residents where stray dogs and cats are in abundance. We hope the residents of Houston take advantage of this opportunity.”

The Houston PetSet Mobile Spay/Neuter unit has been in operation since the start of the pandemic, providing free or low-cost surgeries to more than 2,500 pets in 2022 alone. Every month the highly-skilled veterinary team can accommodate approximately 300 surgeries, and appointments fill up quickly.