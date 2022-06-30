HOUSTON (CW39) Join the Houston Farmers Market for a FREE family movie night on Fourth of July eve, this Sunday, July 3at 6 p.m. The Sandlot (rated PG) will be projected on a big screen in front of the green space by Wild Oats. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or folding chair to view the movie comfortably.

Additionally, market restaurants and vendors will be offering delicious grab-and-go foods including, Wagyu beef hot dogs, beef jerky and snacks from R-C Ranch Butcher Shop and “Redneck Meat and Cheese”, s’mores cups, pimento cheese sandwiches, Frito pies, and beer, wine and specialty cocktails to-go from Wild Oats.

Houston Farmers Market

Plus, Underbelly Burger will offer their full menu until 7 p.m. Market vendors will also extend their hours until 8:30 p.m. for some evening shopping.

Movie viewing is free! Food and drinks available for purchase. No outside food or drinks permitted.

WHEN: Sunday, July 3, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: The Houston Farmers Market

2520 Airline Drive

Houston, TX 77009

MORE: For more information, visit www.thehoustonfarmersmarket.com.