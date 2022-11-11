Any Active, Retired or Former military personnel can adopt a pet for FREE

HOUSTON (KIAH) Military personnel do so much for so many. That’s why this Veteran’s Day, the Houston Humane Society wanted to give back to those who serve our country, by providing them with their own fur-baby!

The Houston Humane Society is waiving all adoption fees for military personnel this Veteran’s Day. On November 11, any active, retired or former military personnel will be able to adopt a pet for free.

As one of the city’s largest non-profit animal shelters, the Humane Society is dedicated to eliminating animal cruelty, abuse and the overpopulation of animals.

So, this non-profit animal shelter is using this time to thank veterans for their service and help them find a new furry companion.

Houston Humane Society

Adoption Hours:

Monday – Friday – 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday – Sunday – 11:00 AM – 5:30 PM

The Houston Humane Society’s Audrey Jones Beck Adoption Center

14700 Almeda Rd., Houston, TX 77053.

(Just two easy blocks south of Beltway 8, and only seven miles south of NRG Stadium.) For more information go to the Houston Humane Society link here.