HOUSTON (CW39) — “Slavery Remembrance Day”, also known as “International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition”, is observed all over the world. The day was chosen to memorialize the transatlantic slave trade and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) chose August 23 for the world to remember those tragic days.

Here in Houston, Congressman Al Green is hosting a Free breakfast for the community to remember this horrific time in history.

On Saturday, August 20, 2022, Congressman Al Green will host a FREE breakfast in honor of the first official commemoration of Slavery Remembrance Day since passage of his Original Slavery Remembrance Day resolution. Congressman Green’s Original Resolution passed in the U.S. House of Representatives on July 27, 2022 with a bipartisan vote of 218 – 207. It calls for August 20 to be designated as Slavery Remembrance Day in the United States, to serve as a reminder of the evils of slavery.

The slave trade was one of the most horrible infringements of human rights in human history. For over 400 years, more than 15 million men, women, and children from Africa were the victims of the transatlantic slave trade. During this time, people were taken from their home tribes and forced to work under grueling conditions with little to no pay.

“Slavery Remembrance Day” is not just about remembering the horrors of slavery and honoring its victims; it is also about working to ensure the system of racism that caused slavery is abolished completely in today’s world.

That’s why Congressman Green is holding the event. And reminder, there is NO ADMISSION COST for this historic event. The public is encouraged to arrive early, as there will be limited seating.

“Slavery Remembrance Day Breakfast “

The Power Center

12401 S Post Oak Rd. Houston, TX 77045

Community leaders who are expected to attend with Congressman Al Green include Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Dr. James Dixon, II, Dr. Max Miller Jr., Dr. S.J. Gilbert, II , Bishop Kenneth Murray, Pastor Wendi I. Turner, Pastor Cassandra Scott and Pastor Suzette Caldwell.