HOUSTON (KIAH) – New pet owners in Houston will have a chance to get free spay/neuter surgeries. The BARC, the City of Houston’s Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, and Houston PetSet are teaming to provide the free services to Houston residents only.

The services include the following:

Spay or neuter surgery for cat or dog owners

Routine vaccinations

Microchip.

The city’s say it’s mission behind this free service is to end the homelessness and suffering of companion animals.

For many reasons, Houston has long had a problem with stray animals. To address the overpopulation issue at its core, we must establish strong collaborations with partners like Houston PetSet. I commend the staff at BARC for proactively continuing its strategic, targeted approach to reducing Houston’s pet overpopulation, and I thank Houston PetSet for making this new initiative possible.” Mayor Sylvester Turner

The free services started on Jan. 9 and will continue through June 2022 at varies locations within District 1. You can check to see if you’re eligible and to register, visit https://bit.ly/HoustonSpayNeuter.

According to BARC, neutering provides major health benefits for male pets and spaying will give female pets a longer and healthier life. For more of BARC’s top 10 reasons to spay/neuter your pet, click this link.