AUSTIN, Texas (KIAH) –– With more than 1.5 million veterans residing throughout the state, Texas is home to the nation’s largest veteran population. Now, Texas veterans can get free access to in-person, legal clinics the whole month of June. There are several locations to visit throughout Texas, including Houston.

The legal clinic locations currently available are the first phase of a renewed initiative by the Texas Access to Justice Commission. The civil legal assistance to veterans throughout the state is available due to the cooperation between legal service providers and local bar associations that serve Texas communities.

Attorneys will offer FREE advice and counsel on legal issues including family law, wills and probate, consumer law, tax law, property issues and disability benefits for veterans.

It is my dream and my calling to help take care of our troops, including serving their legal needs. I salute the Texas attorneys who are contributing to the well-being of our veterans by volunteering to offer pro bono advice and counsel to those in need. U.S. Army Major Gen. Alfred A. Valenzuela, co-chair of the Texas Access to Justice Commission veterans committee

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic, these services were available in cities in Texas.

Post-COVID, we are renewing our efforts to provide free civil legal services to all Texas veterans who qualify for this assistance. The need is now more apparent than ever. Texas lawyers answered the call when we initiated Texas Lawyers for Texas Veterans in 2010, and they are doing so again. Terry Tottenham, co-chair of the Texas Access to Justice Commission veterans committee and former president of the State Bar of Texas

Waco Clinic, June 9

Veterans One Stop

2010 La Salle Ave., Suite A, Waco, TX 76706

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

254-710-4244

Beaumont Clinic, June 10

Jefferson County Courthouse

1085 Pearl St., Beaumont, TX 77701

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

409-839-2332

Houston/Texas City Clinic, June 10

Texas City VA Outpatient Clinic

9300 Emmett F Lowry Expy.,

Texas City, TX 77591

9 a.m. – Noon

713-228-0733

Lufkin Clinic, June 10

Charles Wilson VA Outpatient Clinic

2206 N John Redditt Dr., A10, Lufkin, TX 75904

9 a.m. – Noon

Austin Clinic, June 12

Austin VA Medical Center

7901 Metropolis Dr., Austin, TX 78744

1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

512-472-0279, ext. 110

El Paso Clinic, June 12

El Paso South Central VA Clinic

350 Revere St., El Paso, TX 79905

10 a.m. – Noon

915-585-5142