Plus, the YMCA's "Operation Back Pack" is getting into gear to help kids in need

HOUSTON (CW39) Hitting the middle of the summer months may have you asking, what is there available to keep kids busy now? Well you don’t have to search any more. The YMCA has got you covered. And for teens, it’s for FREE.

The YMCA of Greater Houston is offering Free/Complimentary day passes for teens! The goal, to provide fun filled activities and programs, so they can continue to enjoy their summer months in a safe and secure environment.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton first talks with Dillion Butler with the Association of Aquatics for the “Y” . He talks about the programs available and the water safety and swimming programs available to help kids stay safe this summer in the water. See that below.

Then, Sharron talks with Tamina Allen… a YMCA Youth Development director, talks about the YMCA’s “Operation Back Pack Program”. You can learn more on how the program helps kids in the community and what you can do to help that below.