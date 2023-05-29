Have fun while learning history about one of Houston's oldest communities

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Are you ready to learn more about Houston’s History and celebrate those who came before? Well, and event happening in June plans to do just that and remember the history of Freedmen’s Town.

On Saturday, June 3, a parade and basketball tournament will take place in the Fourth Ward. The goal is to celebrate the incredible legacy of Freedmen’s Town and the impact it still has on the community.

CW39’s Sharron Melton talked with Gladys House, one of the spokespersons for the event, about why this is taking place, the goal of the event, how you can take part, and so much more!

Watch the interview and if you’d like more information contact gcarpetdepot@aol.com or call (713) 742-6995.