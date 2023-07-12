HOUSTON (KIAH) – Thousands of preschool-age kids do not have access to free school-based meal programs in Houston. The need for meals more than doubles when their siblings that go to school are home for the summer.

To help combat hunger, Kids’ Meals are looking to deliver 200,000 free, healthy meals to the doorsteps of Houston’s hungriest children between May 1 – July 31. They still need more than 100,000 meals to reach their goal.

To talk about the Juice Box Challenge and how you can help, Beth Harp, Kids’ Meals CEO, visited the CW39 Houston studio calling on corporation, companies, organizations, youth groups, and even families to help fill the need.