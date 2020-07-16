Fun Family Workout Part 2

Join anchor, Shannon LaNier and his family in this fun workout from Life Time personal trainer manager, Carlos Mata.
Connect with Shannon LaNier on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
by: Shannon LaNierPosted: / Updated:
Join anchor, Shannon LaNier and his family in this fun workout from Life Time personal trainer manager, Carlos Mata.
Connect with Shannon LaNier on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.