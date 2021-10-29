Get spooky during Texas Renaissance Festival’s ‘All Hallows Eve’ weekend

Enjoy daily costume contests, escape rooms, fireworks and more!

All Hallows Eve

Courtesy: Texas Renaissance Festival

HOUSTON (KIAH) –  There will be plenty of spooky fun at the Texas Renaissance Festival as they get into the Halloween spirit.

This weekend, there will be 16th-century ghouls and ghosts during the “All Hallows Eve” event. It’s happening this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Texas Renaissance Festival, located on 21778 FM 1774 in Todd Mission.

Festival organizers said visitors can expect scary good fun with a Halloween-theme costume contest and “spooktacular” prizes for the winner. 

The “All Hallows Eve” will also feature:

  • Spine-chilling festival attractions
  • Wine tastings
  • Escape Rooms
  • Royal Scotch tours around the kingdom
  • Daily costume contest at the Jousting Arena at 2 p.m.
  • Firework and pyro show each day at 8 p.m.

Tickets for adults over 13 will cost $29 on Saturday and $22 on Sunday. Tickets are half-price for children under 12 on Saturdays and free on Sundays. 

For more on ticket prices and other details visit Texas Renaissance Festival’s website.   

