Get spooky during Texas Renaissance Festival’s ‘All Hallows Eve’ weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) – There will be plenty of spooky fun at the Texas Renaissance Festival as they get into the Halloween spirit.

This weekend, there will be 16th-century ghouls and ghosts during the “All Hallows Eve” event. It’s happening this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Texas Renaissance Festival, located on 21778 FM 1774 in Todd Mission.

Festival organizers said visitors can expect scary good fun with a Halloween-theme costume contest and “spooktacular” prizes for the winner.

The “All Hallows Eve” will also feature:

Spine-chilling festival attractions

Wine tastings

Escape Rooms

Royal Scotch tours around the kingdom

Daily costume contest at the Jousting Arena at 2 p.m.

Firework and pyro show each day at 8 p.m.

Tickets for adults over 13 will cost $29 on Saturday and $22 on Sunday. Tickets are half-price for children under 12 on Saturdays and free on Sundays.

For more on ticket prices and other details visit Texas Renaissance Festival’s website.