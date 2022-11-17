HOUSTON (CW39) – Hopefully the only thing that you may be burning on Thanksgiving Day is a few extra calories, rather than the dinner rolls! If you are twiddling your thumbs about what you can do with the family in all of that time before Thanksgiving dinner… how about RUN!

Houston is hosting Thanksgiving Day races, all for a good cause. You will leave feeling thankful for what you accomplished, and perhaps work up an even bigger appetite for that turkey later on.

The Baker Ripley Houston Turkey Trot supports the mission of Baker Ripley, a nonprofit that has served this region for 115 years! A 10K / 5K and Kids Run (1K) will be offered for a family friendly event. Come in your sleekest running gear, OR in your favorite turkey dressing. Race start times are from 7:25 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Register HERE.

The Bay Area Turkey Trot is a a family tradition for many! On Thanksgiving morning you can run through the beautiful neighborhoods of Clear Lake! The route is flat and fast, competitive, but safe and scenic for the entire family. Runners start and finish at On the Run Clear Lake, 2427 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX 77058. Distances offered are a kids 1K, 5K Run/Walk, and 10K Run. You can register HERE.

The Galveston Island Turkey Trot will also be held on Thanksgiving Day. Enjoy a beautiful, flat course on the Seawall. The distance is a 5K encouraging runners, walkers, friends & family to come together to Turkey Trot! It ends with a post-race party ending at Menard Park behind the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center. Costumes are Welcome! This race supports HART which is a non-profit organization that supports Health & Fitness on the Island and the surrounding area. All Participants receive a shirt! More information HERE.