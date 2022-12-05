The Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council — based in Houston — celebrated its 100th anniversary on Saturday

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Girl Scouts council for the Houston-area and a large part of southeast Texas celebrated its one-hundredth birthday on Saturday.

Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council was formed in 1922, and to mark one hundred years of enriching the lives of girls in a 26-county area, they held a century celebration at Camp Agnes Arnold in Conroe.

“It was an amazing experience where girls got to celebrate together and also enjoy some very traditional Girl Scouts activities like archery, zip lining at our new adventure park, canoeing, and just really celebrating the sisterhood of Girl Scouting,” Chief External Affairs Officer Connie Chavez said.

She estimates that around 2,200 scouts and volunteers took part in the birthday bash.

Those volunteers grew up in the program themselves.

“One of them said to me, ‘I was a Girl Scout, so this is my one hundredth anniversary as well,” Chavez said.

In addition to providing lots of fun to lots of girls, she says that Girl Scouting also teaches them leadership skills and skills that can help them at home, at school, and in the community.

Now at a hundred years, Chavez believes her group will continue with its mission for years — if not centuries — to come.

“Our community still needs the kind of leadership development that Girl Scouting provides girls,” she said.