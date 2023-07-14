HOUSTON (KIAH) – Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries.

To talk about the importance of donating blood, Cameron Palmer, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Public Relations Specialist, stopped by the CW39 Houston studios to preview the upcoming community blood drive.

The CW39 Houston station will be a donation location. For those who come to donate, you will receive a $10 gift card of your choice. Come by Jul 20, 2023, to save a life and get some cash, too. To learn more, go to cw39.com/giveblood.