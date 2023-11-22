HOUSTON (KIAH) — Imagine swiping your credit card at a vending machine, but instead of buying a candy bar for yourself, you’re buying a pair of shoes for a someone in need. Or a goat for a family in a developing country, or meals for a homebound senior. With the #lighttheworld Giving Machines, that’s exactly what happens.

The Giving Machines are vending machines with tabs that represent items and services that can be purchased to directly benefit local and international charities. The Giving Machine is a part of a larger initiative called “Light The World” created by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to spread joy and goodwill during the holiday season.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pays for all administrative, logistical, and advertising costs so that all the proceeds can go directly to the designated charities. That is why 100% of the donations received at the Giving Machines go to the designated charities.

In Houston, the Giving Machines are partnered with four local charities – Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston, the Houston ToolBank, and Sole Mission.

The gifts you can purchase for local charities include:

Two pairs of shoes for a child in need

Meals for a homebound senior for a day

Diapers for two weeks for a single mom

Feed a homebound senior’s pet for a month

One claw hammer

Provide swim lessons and a swimsuit for a refugee woman

In working with global partners, including the American Red Cross, African Girls Hope and Church World Service, you can purchase items and services on an international scale, such as:

One milk goal

Feminine health products

Vital vaccines

African girl schooling

Infant care kit

Since 2017, Light the World Giving Machines have raised more than $22 million in donations. An estimated 425,000 people visited Light the World Giving Machines. Giving Machines in Houston raised more than $207,000 last year benefiting local and international charities.

Two Giving Machines are located at the Conservatory Food Hall, 606 Dennis Street, Houston, TX 77006. They will be open to the public 24/7, November 20, 2023 – January 1, 2024.

LIGHT THE WORLD GIVING MACHINES HOLIDAY EVENTS

Nov. 20, 10 a.m . – VIP Launch Event

. – VIP Launch Event Nov. 20, 6-9 p.m . – Family Kickoff Event-balloon artists, hot chocolate, scavenger hunt

. – Family Kickoff Event-balloon artists, hot chocolate, scavenger hunt Dec. 9, 5-7 p.m. – Santa Night-Visit with Santa to share your Christmas wishes.

– Santa Night-Visit with Santa to share your Christmas wishes. Nov. 30 – Catholic Charities event.

– Catholic Charities event. Dec. 7 – Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston event

– Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston event Dec. 8 – Latin Night

– Latin Night Dec. 14 – Houston ToolBank event

– Houston ToolBank event Dec. 15- 4:30-5:30 p.m . Houston Astro’s mascot, Orbit, will visit the Giving Machines and visit with fans.

. Houston Astro’s mascot, Orbit, will visit the Giving Machines and visit with fans. Dec. 16- 2-5 p.m . – FabYULEous Bash for all youth 12-18. Games, prizes, and music.

. – FabYULEous Bash for all youth 12-18. Games, prizes, and music. Dec. 21 – Sole Mission event