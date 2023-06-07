"Peace and Love" mobile salon focuses on families with children who need additional support when it comes to haircuts

HOUSTON (CW39) Imagine you have a child who needs a hair cut, but they are so overwhelmed with anxiety and fear, that they can’t even walk into a hair salon. But one Houston area Hair Stylist has found a way to help these children have a better experience, when their hair is being cared for.

Angelica “Jelly” Robinson, saw a need in the community and stepped to help these kids, with a mobile hair care service called “Peace and Love Studios”. The vehicle called “Big Blue” travels everywhere to serve those in need. CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sat down to talk with “Jelly” about what she’s doing for the kids. At the same time we learned that “Big Blue” was in an accident and in need of help too.

So, watch below not only how “Jelly” got involved in helping kids, the award she received by helping others and how you can now help her and “Big Blue” continue to roll into neighborhoods and lend a helping hand.