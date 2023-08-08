HOUSTON (KIAH) — In an effort to increase school safety, improve relationships between law enforcement and the community, and establish trust with the youth, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman is implementing the “Guardian Program.”

The Guardian Program is designed to use an existing resource, the Precinct 4 Reserve Deputy Division, to supplement campus police coverage at Tomball ISD schools. The Reserve Division is made up of volunteer retired and former peace officers, who all have the same training requirements and standards as full-time peace officers.

Historically, reserve deputies volunteered their time working patrol, in the courts, and within a variety of other divisions throughout the Constable’s Office. As part of the Guardian Program, reserve deputies are now able to volunteer at different campuses, increasing visibility and focusing on protecting the students, teachers, faculty, and staff at our local schools.

“Time and time again we have seen tragic shootings and acts of violence take place in our schools across the country. We, as law enforcement, have the obligation to do everything we can to make a difference and help ensure the safety of our kids is our number one priority. We are proud to announce the Guardian Program and we look forward to playing a significant role in safeguarding our future generation,” Constable Mark Herman said.

While the program is currently active, Precinct 4 is working with area law enforcement agencies and organizations to recruit honorably retired and former peace officers to join the Reserve Division and Guardian Program. Precinct 4 believes there is no greater responsibility than protecting the kids in our community and as a member of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office Guardian Program, you can help accomplish that mission.

Many law enforcement agencies in the region and throughout the state have well-established Reserve Officer Programs. According to Constable Mark Herman, Precinct 4 is also proud to be a leader with this new initiative and encourage partner agencies to consider doing the same.