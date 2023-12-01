HOUSTON (KIAH) — Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will host ‘Commit for Life’-its season of giving event on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Pearland Neighborhood Donor Center at 9223 Broadway St., Suite #119, Pearland, TX 77584.

This event is a tradition that the late Mayor Tom Reid started on December 2, 2007. Reid wanted the community to know just how important blood donations are for saving lives. He created a proclamation declaring December 2 at Commit for Life Day.

The event will have activities, fun games, treats and opportunities to win prizes to help the community through blood donations.

There will also be a mobile drive at the Pearland Fire Department at 2703 Veterans Dr., Pearland, TX 77584 from 9 a.m.-non.

If you’d like to schedule an appointment or find out more details, visit giveblood.org/cflpearland.