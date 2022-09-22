HOUSTON (CW39) The community is invited to join Culture of Health Advancing Together (CHAT), local officials, partners, and area nonprofit organizations at the First Annual CHAT Fall Festival presented by Southwest Management District.

The festival will be bringing together and spotlighting the many cultures and languages represented in the Gulfton area. The event will offer: a bouncy castle, balloon animal artist, face painting, snow cones, music, and many other fun activities.

An outdoor farmer’s market and an indoor exhibitor area will include everything from voter registration and voter education to eye screening and health education. Everyone will go home with free children’s ID cards, glucometers, bilingual books about pediatric care at home, and more— While supplies last.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2011, from 1 to 4 pm at BakerRipley Gulfton Sharpstown Campus, 6500 Rooking St., Houston, TX 77074. This event is free and open to the public.

Special guests will include: State Representative Gene Wu, County Commissioner Adrian Garcia, City Council Member Edward Pollard, and Necole Irvin, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

The First Annual CHAT Fall Festival is presented by the Southwest Management District. Event sponsors include Connect Community and Community Health Choice. Support was provided by BakerRipley Gulfton Sharpstown Campus, and BIPOC Arts Network and Fund. This event has been funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance. For more information, please visit https://chattx.org/fallfestival/.

About CHAT

CHAT is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization located in the Gulfton area of Houston dedicated to fostering the health and well-being of immigrant and refugee communities through education, arts, advocacy, and access to care. With a multifaceted approach targeting the social determinants of health through support, networking, and community engagement, CHAT is able to improve immigrant and refugee health and well-being by reducing isolation, facilitating acculturation, and connecting resources unlike any other existing organization in Houston. For more information, please visit chattx.org.