HOUSTON (KIAH) – More than $30 million has been raised in 30 years at one of Houston’s largest fundraisers for local charities: the Halliburton Charity Golf Tournament.

To talk more about how they accomplished such a feat, Melissa Sowell, Community Relations Manager at the Halliburton Charitable Foundation, stopped by the CW39 Houston studios along with Beth Harp, CEO of Kids Meals Inc. Houston, one of the many charities benefiting from the foundation, to share how other charities can apply.