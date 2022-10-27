The nostalgia-inducing buckets are coming back just in time for Halloween. (McDonald’s)

HOUSTON (KIAH) CITYCENTRE is serving up spooktacular surprises and festive frights this October with an exciting lineup of Halloween events. From classic trick or treating to an 80’s themed monster mash at The Moran CITYCENTRE, CITYCENTRE will be your go-to spot this year for festive fun for the whole family.

Here is the activity schedule…

JamBOOree with Life Time Athletic – Saturday, October 29, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Families and costumed kiddos are invited to the CITYCENTRE plaza for a 45-minute monster mash-up of the new Kids Studio classes at Life Time in CITYCENTRE! The fitness fun will be followed by a Halloween craft activity and trick or treating throughout the club. This event is included in all junior memberships but is open to non-members as well for a small fee.

Boos and Booze – Saturday, October 29, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

The Moran CITYCENTRE invites you to put on your boogie shoes and come enjoy an all-out 80’s Halloween party featuring live music from DJ Mr. Wonderful! Guests in their finest costumes can sample spooky cocktails, delicious bites from Fireside’s Executive Chef Christian Cardenas, and participate in a costume contest for prizes! Live music will start at 9 p.m. and continue through 12:30 a.m.

Halloween Trick-Or-Treat – Sunday, October 30, 2-5 p.m.

Black cats, ghosts and witches brew, let’s see what CITYCENTRE can do! Your favorite little ghouls and boys are invited to a fun Halloween afternoon featuring a district-wide trick-or-treat in partnership with the British International School of Houston. Join them, DJ Dave, Life Time, and the Real Witch Wives of Houston in the plaza for a monster mash with music and entertainment. Participating merchants will be identified with balloons, including: Altar’d State, Anthropologie, AV Nail Spa, Bowl & Barrel, Candytopia, Epic-Cycles, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, Kendra Scott, Lily Rain, Lovesac, Nike, Sal y Pimienta Kitchen, Social Status, Starbucks, Studio Movie Grill, Sur la Table, The General Public, The Moran Hotel, and more. Don’t forget to bring your own bucket or bag to take part in this festive event!

*Event will take place rain or shine.

Halloween Movie in Fireside – Sunday, October 30, 5:30-7 p.m.

Families can continue the festive fun with a family-friendly Halloween movie in Fireside at The Moran CITYCENTRE! Little ones will enjoy Hotel Transylvania along with spooky snacks and refreshments while the adults browse the menu of signature craft cocktails and other spooky offerings.

PRICING: Halloween events are open to the public. 80’s Halloween Party cover charge $10 after 9 p.m.

WHERE: CITYCENTRE, 800 Town and Country Blvd.Houston, TX 77024

The Moran CITYCENTRE – Fireside – 800 Sorella Ct.Houston, TX 77024

For more information, visit citycentrehouston.com and themoranhotel.com for a full list of October happenings!