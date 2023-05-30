HOUSTON (KIAH) – As the state of Texas’ legislative session came to close, outlines of reform regarding gun safety and laws of protection were the priority.

Now, set to be announced today is an individual plan for our city in an effort to crack down on gun related crimes. The second Gun Buyback event was announced this morning at City Hall.

Mayor Turner was joined by Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis and others to announce the event.

These Gun Buyback events provide the opportunity for the community to come together in effort to combat gun violence and safely remove guns from homes and the streets of Houston. The Gun Buyback is set to take place on June 10 at the NRG Stadiums Yellow Lot from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Like previous buyback events, residents will be compensated in gift cards for turning in guns depending on the type that is handed over to law enforcement.

During the last event back in February, Houston residents turned in 793 guns.

What are ghost guns?

Ghost guns won’t be accepted at the buy back. Those are untraceable firearms bought on line or home made.