HOUSTON (KIAH) — As Asian American and Pacific Islander month comes to a close, Houston’s Mayor did not want to go without implementing a more permanent act of acknowledgement to support diversifying our community.

According to Mayor Turner’s daily schedule, he is expected to make the announcement of the Asian American and Pacific Islander Advisory Board. Not many details have been released as of yet, but the release says that this step is momentous toward fostering stronger connections between the city of Houston and its diverse communities. Turner also implemented something similar with the launch of the Hispanic Advisory Board, which serves as a liaison between the Hispanic community and the Mayor.

The MHAB provides recommendations on policies that impacts the lives of Hispanic citizens socially, economically, and politically. We can speculate that the launch of the AAPI Board will be something of similar context. The AAPI board is not to be confused with the Houston Asian Chamber of Commerce, which is directed at supporting diversity in business and improving the overall economic impact of Asian Americans in Houston. The Asian Chamber of Commerce has already been serving the Houston community for the past 32 years.

The AAPI board is expected to be announced today at City Hall in the Legacy Room at 4 p.m.