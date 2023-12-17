HOUSTON (KIAH) — In January 2024, Harris County will launch a new website that will give the community more resources for cash assistance for low-income households in select zip codes. Application for the program will open from Jan. 8-26.

People will complete the interest form on the Uplift Harris website at uplift.harriscountytx.gov to receive notifications when the application opens. This is the fifth largest publicly funded cash assistance project in the United States. It will distribute $500 per month to over 1,900 eligible households for 18 months. Applicants selected will receive first monthly cash award as early as March 2024.

Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis said, “Investing in our hard-working families is an investment in the future of Harris County. Families are working but unable to make ends meet. Nearly four in 10 Harris County residents can’t afford a $400 emergency expense. Often times, these families are led by essential workers who keep our county moving, like teacher aides and healthcare worker. By providing an income floor through a guaranteed income, Uplift Harris has the potential to significantly improve the lives of thousands of residents by fostering economic stability and prosperity.”

Applicants from these target Zip Codes will be randomly selected. Target ZIP codes are:

77026

77028

77033

77050

77051

77060

77081

77091

77093

77547

Uplift Harris was created thanks to a $20.5 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The Harris County Commissioners Court approved the funding on June 6, 2023. This program will support 1,928 households living below 200% of the federal poverty line, roughly $60,000 for a household of four.

U.S. Country Director for GiveDirectly, Dustin Palmer said, “We are thrilled to be working with Harris County on the Uplift Harris program. For more than 13 years, GiveDirectly has helped give unconditional cash transfers to people in need around the world, and we look forward to bringing that expertise to support Texans. We know that cash has proven time and again to be incredibly effective in alleviating poverty while providing people the dignity of choice.”

To learn more about this initiative, visit the Uplift Harris website here.