HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office is hosting a relief drive for the victims of hurricane Ian beginning Monday.

Starting Monday and running through Thursday, you’re asked to donate toiletries, water, household cleaning supplies, and canned and non-perishable food and baby food at any of their donation drop-off locations.

Monday’s drop-off location will be at Yale Street Baptist Church, while Tuesday’s location will be at Grace in the Heights United Methodist Church, Wednesday’s location is the Precinct 1 Constable’s Resource Center, and Thursday’s location will be at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church.

The Precinct One Constable’s Office wishes to thank our partners Yale Street Baptist Church, Grace in the Heights UMC, and Galilee Missionary Baptist Church for their help in this important endeavor.

For more information, call the constable’s office at 713-755-3372.