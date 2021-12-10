HOUSTON (KIAH) – Holiday joy is coming to a special group of children thanks to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Today they’ll deliver a truckload of toys and gifts to the Children’s Assessment Center in Houston. This is the 27th year for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s annual holiday toy drive.

The department says each year, Sheriff Office employees purchase toys and other gifts to help make the holidays brighter for 512 children at the Children’s Assessment Center, which provides compassionate and coordinated services to abused children in the Harris County area.

Due to the pandemic, the Sheriff’s Office says they will not host the traditional parade.