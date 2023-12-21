HOUSTON (KIAH)–The Harris Health System was started back in 1966 to help Harris County, Texas residents. Its focus is to serve low-income uninsured and underinsured patients through acute and primary care, wellness, disease management and more.

Today, Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital staff will load 3-4 ambulances with toys and gifts for delivery to women and children at the Houston Area Women’s Center. The shelter is for victims of domestic abuse and violence through employee donations and a toy drive.

This initiative has been going on for the past four years at Harris Health LBJ Hospital. It will brighten the Holidays for women and children at the Houston Area Women’s Center. All gifts and toys will be gathered and loaded up such as basketballs, footballs, trains, watches, purses, necklaces, crafting kits, Lego sets, infant and toddler toys and stocking stuffers such as snacks, candy and toiletries.