HOUSTON (KIAH) — Pets are a huge part of many animal lovers’ lives and can have an impact on one’s mental health. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Best Friends Animal Society has several health benefits to adopting or fostering a dog or cat.

Health Benefits:

Dogs and cats can help your mood -studies show that making eye contact with your dog can treat anxiety and depression

-studies show that making eye contact with your dog can treat anxiety and depression Pets can get you into a steady routine and keep you committed to it -sticking to routine can help reduce anxiety and depression because it provides more stability

-sticking to routine can help reduce anxiety and depression because it provides more stability Your pet can help you feel self worth -taking care of a pet can be a huge responsibility but can also help improve your mental health and self-confidence.

-taking care of a pet can be a huge responsibility but can also help improve your mental health and self-confidence. Petting a dog or cat is an easy way to de-stress and can lower cortisol

Best Friends Animal Society

CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, Julie Castle said, ” Now is the perfect time to choose the adoption option. During mental health awareness month, I implore people to get out and help save lives. The plethora of benefits pets provide us with in their all too short lives, can really have a positive impact on our well-being.”

Best Friends Animal Society believes that this is a great time to welcome a new pet into your home as shelters across the country are struggling with an overpopulation of dogs and cats and adoptions/foster numbers decreasing. With this population imbalance, more pets are at risk of being killed from lack of space.

Best Friends Animal Society