HOUSTON (KIAH) — Giving Tuesday is a day celebrated globally to spread generosity to nonprofits. It started back in 2012 at New York City’s Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact. It was a way to encourage people to partner all in an effort to give back.

There’s no set amount to give and there are several non-profits you can support. If you’re unsure of where to start, websites like charitynavigator.org are great search tools for nonprofits. It should also give you resources on the ways you can give for Giving Tuesday to those movements.

Social media can also be useful when it comes to provoking change in our communities. Use it to connect with local activists and changemakers to see where immediate needs are in your area. Don’t forget to share where you gave this year with family and friends to help encourage others to give, too. Today is all about building a generous community together.