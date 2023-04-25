HOUSTON (KIAH) — Prom is a busy time for many seniors preparing for the time of their lives, but the sad reality is that not all students can afford their dream prom.

That’s why Houston educator and mentor, Kevinn Robinson is teaming up with local businesses to help students deserving of that chance at no cost. Based on the need, Robinson picked Darien Pruitt to get his dream prom with the help of his school administration.

Darien Pruitt at school. Photo courtesy Darien Pruitt

Robinson has been a teacher for over 27 years and has dedicated his work to the betterment of students both in the classroom and beyond. He’s very involved in many community organizations that aim to help students in need succeed and help our senior citizen community. Throughout his work, he noticed the financial barriers that come along with preparing for prom and wanted to do something that would help make a difference. Robinson, with the help of his community partner, Suit Mart, decided to provide assistance to this one male student to make his dreams a reality free of charge.

“I never thought I would be able to attend prom, but thanks to Mr. Robinson and the local businesses who have come together to help me, my dreams are becoming a reality. I am so grateful for this opportunity, and I will always remember the kindness that has been shown to me,” Darien Pruitt says.

Photo courtesy Darien Pruitt

Robinson hopes that this is just one step in the right direction to encourage other community organizations and businesses to collaborate with each other to help all students get the tools they need to succeed.

“I am deeply grateful for the support of Suit Mart and individuals who have come together to help this student attend prom. Their generosity and kindness is making a meaningful difference in the life of this young man, and I am honored to be a part of this initiative,” Robinson said.

Photo courtesy of Kevinn Robinson

Suit Mart is dedicating its time and resources to help Pruitt get everything he needs to get his ‘prom ready’ look for the big night. He’ll also have transportation provided for prom.

Robinson said, “Every student deserves the opportunity to attend prom and make lasting memories. Through collaboration and community support, we can help to ensure that all students have the resources they need to succeed.”