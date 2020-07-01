High-stakes standardized testing to resume in Texas

1  of  2
Standardized testing to return in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas’ top education official says the state will resume its high-stakes standardized testing in the upcoming school year.

Texas plans to reopen schools in August despite record numbers of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said this week that includes the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test.

Testing was suspended when school were closed to combat the pandemic. The Texas State Teachers Association says the tests should be put off at least another year as schools try to figure out how to return to the classroom.

Find out more about the plans for your child’s school district on our new School Districts page.

