HOUSTON (KIAH)– The Houston Independent School District will host its annual Project Prom this Saturday at Sterling High School. The initiative was created to help homeless and at-risk students during prom season by providing free prom dresses, tuxedos, shoe rentals, accessories and more. The event will include motivational speakers, college and career resources, health services (including meningitis shots) and more.

Manager and Foster Care Liaison for the HISD Homeless Education Office for Student Assistance, Ilka Rosado says, “We’ve identified over 8,700 students in Houston ISD alone, but that does include pre-K through 12. But, we know that many of our seniors do need the assistance and the older the students get, the less likely they are to identify.”

Courtesy of Project Prom

You can help support and donate by calling 713-556-7237 or visit Houstonisd.org/studentassistance.