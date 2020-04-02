HISD Relaunches Food Distribution Hub Monday

The Houston Independent School District will relaunch food distribution efforts throughout the district beginning today, in an effort to streamline the process that will implement increased safety measures.

HISD Nutrition Services is working with the Houston Food Bank for the initiative and use the Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Facility as the central hub for this initiative. That is where staff will pack food into boxes then deliver 500 of them a day Monday through Friday.

Added safety measures include the Standard Distribution Method developed by the I Love You Guys Foundation, which will lead safety distancing for both staff and families.

Families who arrive today, will be greeted by staff to fill out an Emergency Food Assistance Program Form. In an effort to minimize interpersonal contact, boxes will be placed in car trunks. Walk ups are expected to adhere to the new social distancing standards.

Specific dates and times are listed below.

Monday, April 6

Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St., 9 a.m.

Wesley Elementary School, 800 Dillard St., 9 a.m.

Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Drive, 11 a.m.

Madison High School, 13719 White Heather Drive, 11 a.m.

Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St., 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7

McReynolds Middle School, 5910 Market St., 9 a.m.

Bastian Elementary School, 5051 Bellfort St., 9 a.m.

Wisdom High School, 6529 Beverly Hill St., 11 a.m.

Sam Houston High School, 9400 Irvington Blvd., 3 p.m.

Sterling High School, 11625 Martindale Road, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8

Yates High School, 3650 Alabama St., 9 a.m.

Mading Elementary School, 8511 Crestmont St., 9 a.m.

North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Drive, 11 a.m.

Sharpstown High School, 7504 Bissonnet St., 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 9

Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Drive, 9 a.m.

Black Middle School, 1575 Chantilly Lane, 9 a.m.

Furr High School, 520 Mercury Drive, 11 a.m.

Benavidez Elementary School, 6262 Gulfton St., 3 p.m.

Friday, April 10

Kashmere High School, 6900 Wileyvale St., 9 a.m.

Woodson PK-5, 10720 Southview St., 9 a.m.

Henry Middle School, 10702 E. Hardy Road, 11 a.m.

Westbury High School, 11911 Chimney Rock Road, 3 p.m.