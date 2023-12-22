HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s the holidays so when do you throw out or recycle all that wrapping paper this or next week? The City of Houston has issued the following schedule.

Friday, December 22, 2023:

Residents will receive normal garbage, yard waste, recycling, and 4th Friday junk waste services. Additionally, six Neighborhood Depositories will remain open on Friday and Saturday and will be closed on Sunday, Christmas Eve. Administrative offices and Recycling Centers – Westpark, Environmental Service Center and Reuse Warehouse will be closed.

Monday, December 25, 2023 (Christmas Day):

CITY HOLIDAY: No Collections on Christmas Day. All facilities will be closed.

Tuesday, December 26, 2023:

Monday’s garbage, yard waste, and 4th Monday’s junk waste routes will be serviced. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Recycling Centers, and administrative offices will re-open.

Please note Monday and Tuesday’s A-Week curbside recycling will be serviced on your next regularly scheduled collection day.

Wednesday, December 27, 2023:

Tuesday’s garbage, yard waste, and 4th Tuesday’s and 4th Wednesday’s junk waste routes will be serviced.

Thursday, December 28, 2023:

All collections services will resume regular schedule.