Holocaust Museum Houston celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a community art workshop

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — If you’re looking for ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the Holocaust Museum Houston has something very special in store for you by is celebrating Dia de los Muertos with a community art workshop facilitated by artist Theresa Escobedo.

On Saturday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m., registered participants can take part in this free family-friendly event where participants can make sugar skulls, paper flowers and create Papel picado that will be included in a community ofrenda (altar) to be displayed in the Museum from Oct. 18 through Nov. 12.

The Community Art Workshop is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required. Spanish-speaking educators will be on hand to assist in this family-friendly program.

Escobedo is a multi-disciplinary artist, curator, and arts administrator active in Houston. As an artist, her work intersects ancestry, history, and spiritualism, and combines elements of the artists mixed cultural heritage to demonstrate and ultimately represent broad ancestral influences and cosmopolitan spiritual perspectives.

The Holocaust Museum Houston is located at 5401 Carolina St. in Houston.

Face masks are required for all guests above the age of 2. Complimentary masks are available at the security desk.

For full event information and to RSVP, visit this link.