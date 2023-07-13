HOUSTON (KIAH) — Food is a necessity. But when you have to choose between feeding your family or health care, it is a struggle. Now two groups are trying to change that and make sure no one goes with out.

The San Jose Clinic is partnering with the Houston Food Bank to provide nutritional food and information for low income clients. When families go to the clinic for health services, now they will have the opportunity to fill their minds with knowledge and resources to help them thrive. They will also have food for the stomachs as well.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talked with Kimberlyn Clarkson, Chief Advancement Officer for San Jose Clinic and Danielle Sanders with Health Partnerships Manager for the Houston Food Bank about this partnership and how it will help those in need.