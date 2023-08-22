To keep his legacy alive in the very community he and his family called home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — He served 23 years with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office before his life was taken. Now his memory will live on in the form of a community center that will celebrate his life.

Harris County Precinct 2 announcing that the Northeast Community Center located at 10918 1/2 Bentley in Houston had been renamed, “The Deputy Darren Almendarez Community Center”, in honor of Deputy Darren Almendarez. He was shot and killed on March 31, 2022, when he was off duty and interrupted three men attempting to steal a catalytic converter from his vehicle, in a grocery store parking lot.

The suspects in this case were charged with capital murder.

The goal of the community center renaming dedication is to keep his legacy alive in the very community that he and his family called home.





According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, they describe Almendarez as having quote… “An outstanding career with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. He served as a Patrolman in District 3, a Field Training Officer, a Certified Instructor, an Investigator for the Multi-Agency Gang Task Force, which included the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and as an Auto Theft Task Force Investigator. Deputy Almendarez made the ultimate sacrifice doing the job he loved, protecting the citizens of Harris County and his family.”