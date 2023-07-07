HOUSTON (CW39) — Every day foster kids turn 18. When they age out of the system, they often are on their own, with no home and no place to go. Well, “Love Heals Youth” is trying to change that and needs your help to make it possible.

“Love Heals Youth” is a Houston nonprofit organization that provides resources and counseling for foster kids.

Their motto is “Through LOVE, we HEAL!” They say their counseling programs help foster care youth rewrite and repurpose their trials and tribulations, so they can find acceptance for the present and find freedom from the past. In time, LOVE will HEAL all wounds.

Love Heals Youth brochure

Love Heals Youth brochure

CW39’s Sharron Melton talks with Rebecca Smith, Licensed Professional Counselor with “Love Heals Youth” to talk about the program and services available to youth and families and how you can help them make a difference in a foster child’s life. Then go to “Love Heals Youth” to learn more and help.

VOTE FOR PAYTON RILEY TO BE YOUNG ARTIST OF THE YEAR

You can vote for Payton Riley as she competes for Young Artist of the Year. Just go to the Texas Country Music Association website. Enter your information and see the section for Young Artist of the Year. Click Payton Riley’s name and that’s it!

VOLUNTEER FOR “LOVE HEALS YOUTH”

Go to lovehealsyouth.com. See section for volunteers and enter your information. You will then be contacted about joining them for a workshop to get started.