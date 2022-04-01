HOUSTON (KIAH) — Spring is in bloom! After last year’s winter storm hit Texas in February, flowers are once again blossoming at Children’s Museum Houston’s beloved EcoStation exhibit.

Thanks to the support of CenterPoint Energy, the plants and animals around their pond are thriving and dozens of Texas-native trees and flowers are now growing in the exhibit which was devastated by the freezing conditions of the storm. To celebrate the revitalization of EcoStation, dozens of butterflies will be released by children during a “Spring into Action” ceremony.

Recognized as a Certified Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation, EcoStation explores the environment and ecosystems. The exhibit now bustles with wildlife, including chicks, hissing cockroaches, rat snake, crayfish, turtles and more.

Get Eco-Active! EcoStation is designed to help families develop an understanding of the environment and teach how circumstances and decisions may impact our ecosystems. Everything in the ecosystem is connected… even you!

WHEN:

Spring Into Action – Butterfly Release Ceremony

Friday, April 1, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.

WHERE:

Children’s Museum of Houston

1500 Binz St., Houston, TX 77004

HOURS/COST:

· MUSEUM HOURS: Tues. – Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

· General Museum admission: $15 per person and $14 for seniors 65+ and $13 for active-duty military personnel. Children under one and Museum Members receive free admission. · For more information and Play Safe guidelines, visit www.cmhouston.org or call (713) 522-1138.