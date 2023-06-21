HOUSTON (KIAH) — Do you love music? Well, this Wednesday is your day to celebrated. The Annual Make Music Day is today and being celebrated in Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner encourages Houstonians to participate in the 3rd annual “Make Music Day” (MMD) in Houston again this year. This day-long celebration takes place on Tuesday, June 21st, the longest day of the year—the summer solstice.

It all started 41 years ago in France. In 1982, Jack Lang and his staff at the Ministry of Culture dreamed up an idea for a new kind of musical holiday. They imagined a day where free music would be everywhere, all around each city: street corners, parks, rooftops, gardens, and store fronts. It was called the Fête de la Musique and has spread to over 1,000 cities across 120 countries. Houston is partnering again with the French Consulate, and several countries represented by Houston’s Consular Corps to participate in the global event.



Now, over 100 cities nationwide took part in almost 4,000 free events for last year’s celebration, further demonstrating the power of music to unite and uplift people, spread joy, and build community. The celebration reflects each city and features national programs, free performances, neighborhood serenades, patio and park music lessons, jam sessions, and music everywhere.



Make Music Celebration Houston



“The City of Houston is delighted to once again be part of the international roster for Make Music Day,” said Mayor Turner. “Last year, we kicked off the celebration in partnership with the Consulate General of France in Houston on the steps of City Hall. I am once again inviting all Houstonians, of all musical abilities, to join us and bring music to our neighborhoods, offices, and communities on this celebratory day of music.”



The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) has shown a commitment to support Houston’s music industry. MOCA is also grateful to partner this year with Houston-based literacy program Reading with a Rapper (RWAR), and again with Houston’s Professional Musicians’ Association (HPMA) which is providing funding for its members for the global event. Go to Make Music Day for more information.