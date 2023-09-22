HOUSTON (CW39) — It was a full house at one of the most prestigious clothing stores in Houston. People were there for the clothes, the shoes, and to help animals on the streets have a better life.

CW39’s Sharron Melton held a fundraiser that was open to the public last night for Citizens for Animal, also known as CAP4Pets. It was held at “Lucho, The World’s Finest” at 3637 W. Alabama in Houston.

For several months Sharron has been raising money for the pet shelter and center for CAP4Pets, to bring attention to the plight of stray and abandoned animals in and around the Houston area. Hear more about what happened last night at the event, and how you can get involved in helping save animals with Sharron too! Then scan the QR code on this page & write in “Sharron Melton” in the “In Honor of ” Tab, to let them know who sent you!