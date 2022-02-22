HOUSTON (KIAH) – Next month the Houston Food Bank turns 40 and it’s time to celebrate four decades of helping Houstonians. On March 8th, 1982 the Houston Food Bank was established by a small group of people and it has not grown into the nation`s largest food bank in terms of distribution.

The Food Bank reports that around one million people in southeast Texas are food insecure, meaning they lack consistent access to enough nutritious food to fuel a regularly healthy lifestyle. Hunger comes from prolonged food insecurity resulting in illness, discomfort and weakness. This is a situation that was made worse by the COVID pandemic.

Forty years ago, when the Houston Food Bank was just beginning, the founders shared a vision of gathering food in a central location and distributing that nourishment to all who were hungry. In the first year of operation, the food bank distributed an amazing one million pounds of food. Today, we distribute more than 200 times that amount annually. Brian Greene, president/CEO of Houston Food Bank

In its 40 years of serving Greater Houston and 18 counties in southeast Texas, the Houston Food Bank has distributed an 1.9 billion pounds of food.

In celebration of the 40 years a group of donors is generously offering a special double match gift opportunity, including Fred G. Marshall participating in memory of his wife Linda Marshall. All online gifts made between March 1-8, 2022 can double, up to $125,000.